January 06, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (ANNE ARUNDEL’S 1ST MURDER, EPA BACKS OFF BAY GOALS, THE WIZ)

Today…Anne Arundel County Police investigating first murder of 2020. Laurel Police are looking for a person who intentionally lured and ran over 10 seagulls in a parking lot. The EPA has backed off Chesapeake Bay goals and local politicians and environmental organizations are upset. Auditions for The Wiz are coming up this week!

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Finally, Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina has your Monday Money Report with some great savings tips for the new year!

