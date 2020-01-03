January 03, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (STOP SMOKING, SUN FOR SALE, GOOD FEELS)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The Anne Arundel County Health Department is offering free stop smoking (and vaping) kits along with free classes. The journalists of the Baltimore Sun are looking for a buyer despite the Sun not being for sale. The Blackwall Hitch is doing good for local families. And Emersyn is doing good for the critters at the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

It’s Friday so we have a list of things you may want to consider doing this weekend including an infant and toddler walk if you have infants or toddlers, a change of ownership at Whitehall Gallery, a community clean up in Robinwood, and the Eastport Oyster Boys are having a free concert!

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 7:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2020, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast