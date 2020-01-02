January 02, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (ARMED MEN SURROUND CAR, MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE, SENIOR PERK)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Seven men (some armed) surround and steal a car while beating an occupant in Annapolis. Check out our 2019 interactive crime map on Eye On Annapolis. Maryland’s minimum wage is now $11 per hour. The General Assembly is coming back next week and the top issues will be Kirwan funding and what to do about vaping. There is a GREAT new service for Maryland senior citizens. And Medicine With A Mission helps out a South African hospice!

It’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor.

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

