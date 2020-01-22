Grocery Wars: Lidl planning for TWO locations in Annapolis

When word came out that Shoppers Market was closing and the building was sold to Lidl, many asked what is happening with the proposed location on Bay Ridge Road across from the Giant? Now we have an answer.

We intend to put new Lidl stores in both locations and expect to have more to share at the end of this year.

Lidl is planning to open two separate stores in the Annapolis area. The former Shoppers Market site is a lot larger than the typical Lidl store; so that seemed strange. The owner of the property on Bay Ridge Road had not heard anything to the contrary on the development–only that it was working it’s way through the County permitting process.

The location on Bay Ridge is in Anne Arundel County and the location on Old Solomons Island Road is within the City limits (Ward 3), so they will be dealing with two permitting authorities.

Regardless, it does not seem like this will be happening anytime soon as Lidl does not plan to have any exciting news until the end of the year.

