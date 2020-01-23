Green Drinks: Continuing the Conversation on Wednesday

Join your neighbors, Annapolis Green, and Green Drinks as they Continue the Conversation after the Maryland Environmental Legislative Summit! There is so much to talk about with regard to the legislation environmentalists will pursue during this legislative session. It all happens on Wednesday, January 29th!

At the Summit you’ll learn about the legislation and hear from senators and delegates.

At Green Drinks (5:30pm to 7:30pm), at the Annapolis Market House meet legislators and those who will be on the front lines advocating for various bills. Learn how you can stay informed and involved.

Live music by Annapolis’ musical ambassadors, The Eastport Oyster Boys.

Complimentary light appetizers and cash bar. Free, but $10 donation to Annapolis Green is most appreciated.

More info: annapolisgreen.com/connect/green-drinks/

Want to learn a bit more about Green Drinks and Annapolis Green? Here’s a Legacy Business Spotlight that we did last Saturday! Have a listen.





