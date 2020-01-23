“Anne
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud
“Nationals October 2019

Green Drinks: Continuing the Conversation on Wednesday

| January 23, 2020, 04:47 PM

Rams Head

Join your neighbors, Annapolis Green, and Green Drinks as they Continue the Conversation after the Maryland Environmental Legislative Summit! There is so much to talk about with regard to the legislation environmentalists will pursue during this legislative session. It all happens on Wednesday, January 29th!

At the Summit you’ll learn about the legislation and hear from senators and delegates.

At Green Drinks (5:30pm to 7:30pm), at the Annapolis Market House meet legislators and those who will be on the front lines advocating for various bills. Learn how you can stay informed and involved.

Live music by Annapolis’ musical ambassadors, The Eastport Oyster Boys. 

Complimentary light appetizers and cash bar. Free, but $10 donation to Annapolis Green is most appreciated.

More info: annapolisgreen.com/connect/green-drinks/

Want to learn a bit more about Green Drinks and Annapolis Green?  Here’s a Legacy Business Spotlight that we did last Saturday!  Have a listen.


Where to find the DNB...

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here