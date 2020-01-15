Glen Burnie man killed while crossing Crain Highway

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Glen Burnie where a pedestrian was struck and killed late yesterday afternoon.

On January 14, 2020 at approximately 5:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Crain Highway near Pershing Avenue in Glen Burnie for a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

A Chevy Silverado , operated by a 75-year old man from Glen Burnie, was traveling south on Crain Highway north of Pershing Avenue. A pedestrian, identified as Jerome J. Johnson, 57, of Glen Burnie, was crossing Crain Highway. Johnson entered the southbound lane directly into the path of the oncoming pick up truck. Johnson was dressed in mostly dark clothing and a tan/brown jacket.

Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel. The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The driver of the Chevrolet remained on the scene. The location of the accident on Crain Highway did not have a crosswalk as it is mid-block in a commercial area.

The primary cause of the crash appears to be pedestrian error. Speed, drugs and/or alcohol on the part of the driver do not appear to have contributed to this crash.

