Former Lord & Taylor store to become “shopping district” at mall

Westfield Annapolis announced that it has now begun work on the transformation of the property’s long-vacated 110,000-square-foot former Lord & Taylor department store into a new shopping district comprising stylish boutiques, home design stores, and new experience-driven offerings slated to open to the public in 2021.

Content Continues Below

At the center, the project will include a bright and airy new pedestrian gallery connecting the property’s Macy’s store and its Pottery Barn and Nordstrom wings expected to open by September 2020.

The renovation will also create a new double-height architectural exterior entrance, approximately 40 feet high and located alongside Bestgate Road, featuring glass and metal paneling as well as providing visitors a more convenient point of entry to access the new offerings.

The upcoming enhancement at Westfield Annapolis comes alongside a series of new arrivals to the center, including Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse and and a fully appointed Retro Fitness gym (which will open soon). The mall will also welcome the opening of a new permanent, expanded location for Anne Arundel County’s Discoveries: The Library at the Mall, providing dedicated learning spaces for teens and young children; as well as more books, computers, and seating lounges than have been available in the remarkably popular temporary library already open at the center.

“Repurposing and refashioning a long-vacated department store space is not just a key strategic focus for us – but really much more importantly – is something which will bring far more exciting and engaging experiences to our visitors,” said Steven Stavropoulos, General Manager at Westfield Annapolis. “The new health-and-wellness amenities, fantastic dining, and educational services coming to the center this year really just preview expectations for the multi-faceted array of diverse experiences we’ll be excited to introduce with the larger project we can’t wait to unveil next year.”

As a majority of the work on the project will occur within the confines of the former department store space, the impact on shoppers during the months ahead will be limited. Shops and restaurants will remain open for business throughout the process.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS