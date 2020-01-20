Edgewater fires displaces family, causes extensive damage to home

Just after 9:30pm last night, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the 1600 block of Riverdale Drive in the Woodland Beach section of Edgewater.

Content Continues Below

When crews arrived there was fire already showing from the roof and a full alarm was struck bringing in firefighters from Annapolis assisted the county.

Photos: Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

Initial reports indicated that some of the occupants might be trapped, but that was not the case when fire crews arrived on the scene. All had escaped safely prior to the fire department arrival.

The fire took about 25 minutes to control. At one point, the homeowner kept trying to re-enter the building and the fire department had to call the Anne Arundel County Police to prevent further entry until their work was complete.

In all, four people were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. A cause or damage estimate was not immediately available.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB