Easton’s Tidewater Inn unveils new full service luxury spa

Tidewater Inn has announced the opening of a full-service luxury spa in the heart of downtown Easton. Located inside the Tidewater Inn, the Terrasse Spa is scheduled to open in March 2020 at 101 East Dover Street. Originally the John Moll Board Room and Dover Club, the Terrasse Spa will feature four treatment rooms offering the finest treatments from restorative massage, rejuvenating facials, and invigorating body treatments. The Tidewater Inn had a vision to create a spa destination that will awaken the senses combining tranquility, relaxation and hospitality for hotel guests and locals. Terrasse Spa will be managed by the team who operates The Spa at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club in Stevensville.

Enlisting an experienced team to bring this vision to life, Tidewater Inn partnered with Mark Smith and Tru Design Concepts, who also designed Studio Two located in the adjacent space; DAS Architects, responsible for many of Tidewater Inn’s renovations to date; and Restoration Hardware for all furnishing and fixtures. Interiors will feature an array of blues and grays with accents of weathered oak and bronze. Guests will enter through a beautiful enclosed terrace on Dover Street into the reception area featuring a custom front desk, open retail shelving and seating. Following check in, guests will be escorted to the women’s and men’s locker rooms to change into custom frette robes before making their way to the relaxation lounge. The relaxation lounge features multiple seating clusters including chaise lounges shaped to follow the body’s contours and padded to cradle in comfort. Guests can enjoy light refreshments and snacks in the relaxation lounge before and after spa treatments.

Licensed massage therapists and estheticians will use the highest quality products for each service which includes Naturopathica, Waxing Kara, and CBD Care Garden.

Terrasse Spa is currently hiring hardworking, reliable and enthusiastic massage therapists and estheticians. All positions are available on a full and part time capacity. To fill out an applications, please contact Krystle Powers at [email protected].

