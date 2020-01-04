“Herrmann
Digital Photography Club of Annapolis to exhibit at Gallery 90

| January 04, 2020, 10:51 AM

Rams Head

“Puddin and Eunice in Annapolis” by Michael Clemens

The work of members of the Digital Photography Club of Annapolis will be featured in an exhibit in Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Gallery 90, the art gallery located throughout the nonprofit’s administrative building on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland. The exhibit will be on display from Jan. 6 through Feb. 28.

The exhibit is comprised of 31 photos by 11 members: Michael Clemens, Don Dement, Wayne Dernoncourt, James Finnerty, Howard Friedman, Carla Mason, Penny Mohr, Don Patterson, Bill Reichhardt, Valerie Rocco and Anne Weathersby.

The club is a diverse group of photographers, including beginners, hobbyists, serious amateurs and professionals, who love to take and share their photographs. It meets at Maryland Hall in Annapolis twice a month from September to June so that digital camera enthusiasts can share their work, hear from well-known local speakers, plan field trips and take part in photo exhibits at venues throughout the community. For details, visitdpca.photoclubservices.com.

Gallery 90 was established to realize the vision of creating a harmonious work environment for Hospice of the Chesapeake administrative staff and visiting nurses, caregivers and volunteers who work directly with patients and their families.

To see the exhibit, people must schedule an appointment. Drop-in visits cannot be accommodated. To arrange for a visit, or to schedule a private tour for a group, contact Renate Little at 443-837-1512 or [email protected].

