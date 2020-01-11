Crosby’s Sarah Goodling names President of local PRSA chapter

Sarah Goodling, a Public Relations & Social Media Supervisor at Crosby Marketing Communications, has been elected as President of the Board of Directors for the Chesapeake Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA).

Goodling’s term as President of PRSA Chesapeake will begin in January 2020 and run through the year. She will direct chapter operations, preside over all board and membership meetings, establish goals and objectives, and oversee policies and programs. Goodling will also serve as the District Representative at regional and national PRSA meetings. She has been on the chapter’s Board since 2017, serving two terms as Social Media Chair and then performing a dual role of Social Media Chair and Vice President in 2019.

Goodling has almost 15 years of communications experience. At Crosby, she develops, implements and oversees strategic public relations and social media initiatives on behalf of nonprofit organizations and government agencies, most notably DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Military OneSource, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

“We are very proud of Sarah’s commitment to improving our industry and the local communications community,” said Crosby President and CEO Raymond Crosby. “She’s a dynamic leader and knows how to get things done.”

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, Nonprofits & Causes and Military & Veterans. The firm ranks #4 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #26 on O’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby has also been named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for three consecutive years for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com .

