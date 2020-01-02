County Executive Pittman’s budget town hall meetings start next week
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman will host seven Budget Town Halls throughout the month of January, with one town hall in each councilmanic district. Once again, each meeting will feature opening remarks from County Executive Pittman and the councilmember representing the district, which will be followed by a brief presentation. Attendees will then be invited to make public comments.
“When we make the tough budget decisions, it’s the words of county residents at Budget Town Halls that I hear ringing in my ears,” said County Executive Pittman. “What you say really does matter.”
The interactive budget tool County Executive Pittman launched last year is being updated and will return to the county website by January 1. Users will be able to see how revenue and expenses of the current year’s budget are divided, explore approximate costs of programs, equipment, and staff positions, and will be able to adjust tax rates and add expenses to calculate the fiscal impact.
“Our high school auditoriums seat hundreds, so mark your calendars for the Budget Town Hall in your district,” said Council Chairwoman Allison Pickard (District 2). “This is a good opportunity to voice your priorities for the budget and how you’d like to see your tax dollars spent.”
County Executive Pittman will introduce the budget on May 1, in accordance with the county charter. The County Council then has 45 days to deliberate and pass a balanced budget.
The schedule (chronologically) of the Budget Town Halls is as follows:
District 1 Councilwoman Sarah Lacey
Tuesday, January 7th, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
Lindale Middle School Auditorium
415 Andover Rd, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090
District 2 Councilwoman Allison Pickard
Thursday, January 16th, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.
Old Mill High School Media Center
600 Patriot Ln, Millersville, MD 21108
District 3 Councilman Nathan Volke
Wednesday, January 22nd, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.
Northeast High School Auditorium
1121 Duvall Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122
District 4 Councilman Andrew Pruski
Thursday, January 23rd, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.
Arundel High School Cafeteria
1001 Annapolis Rd, Gambrills, MD 21054
District 7 Councilwoman Jessica Haire
Tuesday, January 28th, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.
Southern High School Auditorium
4400 Solomons Island Rd, Harwood, MD 20776
District 5 Councilwoman Amanda Fiedler
Wednesday, January 29th, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
Severna Park Middle School Cafeteria
450 Jumpers Hole Rd, Severna Park, MD 21146
District 6 Councilwoman Lisa Rodvien
Date, Time, and Location To Be Announced
