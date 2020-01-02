County Executive Pittman’s budget town hall meetings start next week

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman will host seven Budget Town Halls throughout the month of January, with one town hall in each councilmanic district. Once again, each meeting will feature opening remarks from County Executive Pittman and the councilmember representing the district, which will be followed by a brief presentation. Attendees will then be invited to make public comments.

“When we make the tough budget decisions, it’s the words of county residents at Budget Town Halls that I hear ringing in my ears,” said County Executive Pittman. “What you say really does matter.”

The interactive budget tool County Executive Pittman launched last year is being updated and will return to the county website by January 1. Users will be able to see how revenue and expenses of the current year’s budget are divided, explore approximate costs of programs, equipment, and staff positions, and will be able to adjust tax rates and add expenses to calculate the fiscal impact.

“Our high school auditoriums seat hundreds, so mark your calendars for the Budget Town Hall in your district,” said Council Chairwoman Allison Pickard (District 2). “This is a good opportunity to voice your priorities for the budget and how you’d like to see your tax dollars spent.”

County Executive Pittman will introduce the budget on May 1, in accordance with the county charter. The County Council then has 45 days to deliberate and pass a balanced budget.

The schedule (chronologically) of the Budget Town Halls is as follows:

District 1 Councilwoman Sarah Lacey

Tuesday, January 7th, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Lindale Middle School Auditorium

415 Andover Rd, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090

District 2 Councilwoman Allison Pickard

Thursday, January 16th, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Old Mill High School Media Center

600 Patriot Ln, Millersville, MD 21108

District 3 Councilman Nathan Volke

Wednesday, January 22nd, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Northeast High School Auditorium

1121 Duvall Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122

District 4 Councilman Andrew Pruski

Thursday, January 23rd, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Arundel High School Cafeteria

1001 Annapolis Rd, Gambrills, MD 21054

District 7 Councilwoman Jessica Haire

Tuesday, January 28th, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Southern High School Auditorium

4400 Solomons Island Rd, Harwood, MD 20776

District 5 Councilwoman Amanda Fiedler

Wednesday, January 29th, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Severna Park Middle School Cafeteria

450 Jumpers Hole Rd, Severna Park, MD 21146

District 6 Councilwoman Lisa Rodvien

Date, Time, and Location To Be Announced

