LAST DAYS: Let Visit Annapolis know what kids like to do in Annapolis

Calling all parents and their kids that love Annapolis! Visit Annapolis needs your help in letting other families know just how great Annapolis is for families of all ages. What do you love to do when your friends come to town?

In a short video (no more than 30 seconds), tell us what you love to do with your friends and family when they visit and you’ll be entered to win a kid-themed Annapolis gift bag. Whether it’s stopping by your favorite ice cream shop, visiting a historical site you love or highlighting an event you can’t miss, we want to hear about it!

It’s simple. Share your child’s video with on Facebook (tag @visitannapolis) or on Instagram (using #kidsloveannapolis) and then, an esteemed kid committee will select the winners. Visit Annapolis will contact you directly for the original video, to answer any questions, and to supply more details and go over the terms.

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB