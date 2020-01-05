“Herrmann
Celebrate the Chinese New Year with a World Artists Experience at Maryland Hall

| January 05, 2020, 04:11 PM

Rams Head

A Chinese New Year celebration with interactive demonstrations and performances by Chinese artists will be held Tuesday, January 28, in Annapolis at Maryland Hall, 801 Chase St., starting at 5:30 p.m.  The festival is free and suitable for all ages.  The festival celebrates the beginning of the Chinese Year of the Rat.

The interactive demonstrations will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.  The demonstrations will include magic, finger painting, sugar painting, printmaking, shadow puppetry, dough modeling, and diabolo.  The craftsmen are sponsored by China’s Shenzhen Municipality.

At 6:30 p.m., a short film on the Chinese New Year will be featured.

Beginning at 7:00 there will be performances of folk music, ethnic dances, aerobics, and martial arts by the Remnin Arts Troupe of Beijing.  Highlights will include a string quartet, the lion dance, and the torch festival

The Chinese New Year celebration is presented by World Artists Experiences in partnership with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Culture, Sports, Tourism, Radio and Television, and the Remnin University High School Arts Program.

WAE is a non-profit organization that bridges international understanding through cultural and citizen diplomacy.  For additional information, check the WAE website at www.worldartists.org.

