Brooks Brothers at Annapolis Towne Centre latest retail casualty

| January 13, 2020, 02:28 PM

Brooks Brothers, the venerable men’s and women’s clothing store founded in 1818 has permanently closed their location at the Annapolis Towne Centre.

We had heard grumblings on a closure last year as the Annapolis location was the poorest performing location in the 210 locations.

The store closed over the weekend and is in the process of removing the inventory and fixtures. While the store is still listed as a location on their website, a telephone call confirmed the permanent closing.

This comes on the heels of Chuy’s and Subway leaving the Festival at Riva.

The nearest Brooks Brothers to Anne Arundel County is now at the Queenstown Premium Outlets.

