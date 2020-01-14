BONUS PODCAST: That commercial…what’s the deal with Bud Light Seltzer?

Did you see the Bud Light Seltzer commercial during the playoffs?

We hopped up to Katcef Brothers Inc. where they have a ton of experts on hand to de-mystify it for us AND got a taste of the four flavors– let’s just say … tasty! We had the chance to talk to the Katcef team as well as Matt from the brewery.

Content Continues Below

Other topics included the re-dedication of Maryland Hall in honor of former Speaker Michael Busch (January 14) , an upcoming benefit at Fado for the people and animals of Australia (January 25) , and finally, the 6th Annual Shamrock Stroll (March 7) which will be here VERY soon!

Please have a listen!



Where to find the DNB...

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB