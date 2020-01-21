Blue Ribbon Project and Fence & Deck Connection to pair up with Black Bears on February 29th

Today, the Maryland Black Bears announced Fence and Deck Connection Inc. will be their ‘Official Fence and Deck Sponsor.’ Included in the partnership, the Black Bears will hold a “Fence and Deck Connection Night” on February 29th, 2020, hosting the Blue Ribbon Project. The Blue Ribbon Project is a 100% volunteer 501(c)(3) non-profit community organization based in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. The organization is committed to both the prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect and as a support network for survivors of Child Abuse, Foster Care, and Child Sexual Assault.

Additionally, Fence and Deck Connection’s logo is featured on a dasher board in the Piney Orchard Ice Arena and the Black Bears website. Fence and Deck Connection has provided safety gates in the arena’s SkyDeck, increasing fan safety and maximizing the quality of Black Bears’ game-day experience.

Archbishop Spalding High School, which plays their home games at the Piney Orchard Ice Arena, was instrumental in bringing Fence & Deck Connection to the attention of the team. “We are grateful to Jen Weissmueller and Coach Rob Trantin for identifying opportunities that benefit our teams and players,” said Robyn Remick, President of the Maryland Black Bears.

“Enhancing the game day experience for Black Bear Nation is the number one priority for our Front Office. Jim and Michelle Rubush listened to our needs and created the perfect temporary gating solution, ensuring fan safety and a better viewing experience. Fan feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, ” Remick added.

“There has been such a great feeling of excitement surrounding the Black Bears Junior Hockey program coming to our area,” said Jim Rubush, President of Fence and Deck Connection Inc. “I have personally spent countless hours at the Piney Orchard Ice Arena for both Metro’s Youth and Arch Bishop Spalding High School’s (ASHS) hockey and have watched the arena transform into a professional establishment. It’s a pleasure for Fence & Deck Connection to support the rink’s growth, ASHS, and the promising Black Bear hockey franchise.”

Fence and Deck Connection is a local business established in 1991 by lifetime Anne Arundel County residents Jim Rubush and Ben Wolod. Fence and Deck Connection takes pride in their A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and their commitment to every customer. They prioritize customer satisfaction above anything else. This vision has resulted in the company going strong for over 28 years and over 42,000 contracts during that span.

