Blackwall Hitch makes Christmas a little merrier for area residents

Early Christmas Eve morning, a team of Santa’s helpers delivered holiday meals to local families in need of extra cheer this season.

For the fifth consecutive year, Blackwall Hitch in Annapolis partnered with Eastport Elementary School to identify student families in need. Chefs Mente Lawson and Matthew Roller prepared a menu of holiday ham with side dishes and pie that was delivered by Blackwall volunteer staff to the homes of seven families on December 24.

“We appreciate great support from the community all year long and look for ways we can make a difference,” said James King, CEO of Blackwall’s parent company Mid-States Management. “It is gratifying to see the response from our restaurant staff who take this project to heart each year. We look forward to continuing this tradition.”

For more information on Blackwall Hitch, visit www.theblackwallhitch.com

