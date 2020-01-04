Black Bears triumph over Generals for sixth straight win

The Maryland Black Bears started the roaring 20s right with a 4-1 victory Friday night over the Northeast Generals. The win extends Maryland’s franchise-best win streak to six games.

After a scoreless first period, Black Bears’ forward Jackson Sterrett got the scoring started in period two. Sterrett received a pass from teammate Aidan McDowell that sent Sterrett off to the races for a forehand-backhand move to make it 1-0. The Generals responded with a goal from former Black Bear Jonathan Young. After a big hit behind the net, Northeast was able to get a cross-ice pass across to Young, who buried the goal to make it 1-1. Aden Bruich responded from Maryland on a two-on-one rush after a pass from Reid Leibold for a 2-1 lead. The Black Bears were able to extend the lead with just 1.4 seconds left, as Andrew Remer got the puck to Garrett Szydlowski on a cross-ice pass for a goal and a 3-1 lead.

Garrett Szydlowski extended the lead for Maryland in the third period to make the score 4-1, burying a rebound on the power play. The Black Bears held on for the 4-1 win. Cooper Black made 41 saves for Maryland, while Joey Stanizzi made 34 saves for Northeast. Maryland netminder Cooper Black received third-star honors, Black Bears defenseman Aiden McDowell received the second-star, and Maryland forward Garrett Szydlowski was the games’ first star.

The Generals and Black Bears clash again Saturday night at Piney Orchard Ice Arena with a puck drop at 7:45 PM ET. The Black Bears will be honoring their Swedish players with Salute to Sweden Night.

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports