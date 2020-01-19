Bello Machre received $45K grant from the Phillips Charitable Foundation

Bello Machre is pleased to announce the receipt of a $45,000 grant from the Phillips Charitable Foundation.

Dr. Robert Ireland comments, “I can’t thank our friends from the Phillips Charitable Foundation enough for their continued generosity. This grant will help people with developmental disabilities throughout Maryland funding two critical programs at Bello Machre – Respite Care and Residential Start-up Costs.”

Eileen Gross comments, “Respite Care funding provides families with reliable, well trained professionals to care for their family member during emergencies, such as hospitalizations of the caregiver. Dignified living has also been a major focus for the Foundation this year. Providing individuals who come to live at Bello Machre with the funding for start-up items they need like bedroom furniture, toiletries and bedding will enable them to begin their new life with the support they need and the dignity they deserve.”

Respite Care – this funding will help provide families a break from caregiving during family emergencies, such as hospitalizations. Respite care helps provide relief so caregivers have time to rest and take care of their own health.

Residential Start-up Costs – this generous grant will also help fund start-up costs for six new individuals coming to live at Bello Machre. Many people come to Bello Machre are an emergency placement because of an unsafe situation, aging caregiver, or homelessness. Others find a pathway to residential services through Bello Machre’s Support Services program. This funding will help purchase unfunded personal items like bedroom furniture, toiletries, bedding, towels, equipment, etc.

