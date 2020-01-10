“Anne
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Ravens
“Nationals October 2019

Axe fight breaks out in Odenton after disagreement

| January 10, 2020, 01:00 PM

Rams Head

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating how an axe fight broke out in an Odenton neighborhood late last night.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

On January 9, 2020 at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers responded for an assault at a residence located in the 1300 block of Huntover Drive in Odenton.

A 33 year old male suspect assaulted a 51 year old male and and a 50 year old female with an axe. The victims were able to gain control of the axe and struck the suspect with it.

All three individuals were transported to an area hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed the assault was motivated by a disagreement between the suspect and victims.

Charges have been applied for against the suspect which have not yet been served. The suspect will be identified after he is released from the hospital and formally charged.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here