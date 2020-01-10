Axe fight breaks out in Odenton after disagreement

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating how an axe fight broke out in an Odenton neighborhood late last night.

On January 9, 2020 at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers responded for an assault at a residence located in the 1300 block of Huntover Drive in Odenton.

A 33 year old male suspect assaulted a 51 year old male and and a 50 year old female with an axe. The victims were able to gain control of the axe and struck the suspect with it.

All three individuals were transported to an area hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed the assault was motivated by a disagreement between the suspect and victims.

Charges have been applied for against the suspect which have not yet been served. The suspect will be identified after he is released from the hospital and formally charged.

