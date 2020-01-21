Armed robbery at Hillsmere Domino’s Pizza

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating an early evening armed robbery at a local pizza shop over the long weekend.

Content Continues Below

On Saturday, January 18, 2020 at approximately 7:30pm, a masked male suspect walked into the Domino’s Pizza store in the 100 block of Hillsmere Drive.

The suspect walked behind the counter and removed money from the register and fled the business. He was briefly detained by two employees outside the store.

The suspect threatened that he had a gun and the employees released him.

The suspect dropped some of the stolen money and fled on foot towards Annapolis Neck Rd. The suspect was not located.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB