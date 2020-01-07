Anne Arundel County releases results of commercial vehicle inspections for 2019

Members of the Anne Arundel County Police Traffic Safety Section in conjunction with certified district personnel conducted commercial motor vehicle inspections throughout the 2019 calendar year. These inspections were random as well as in response to citizen complaints. This process encompassed the inspection and enforcement of State and Federal regulations of commercial vehicles on County roadways.

Currently, the department has 14 officers certified to conduct Level 1 motor carrier inspections, 5 certified weight enforcement officers, 1 hazardous materials inspector, 1 cargo tank inspector, and one passenger/motor coach inspector who conduct these inspections.

These inspectors conducted roving patrols as well as stationary inspection points throughout the County. In 2019, 657 commercial motor vehicles were inspected with 13 of those being post-crash. During those inspections, 36 drivers and 90 commercial vehicles were placed out of service for violations. Weight enforcement resulted in 3 trucks being off-loaded due to excessive weight.

A total of 186 citations, 13 Safety Equipment Repair Orders and 135 written warnings were issued as a result of these enforcement efforts. Violation fines totaled $27,633.40 and a grand total of 899 violations were noted.

The following violations were documented:

License violations — 12

Local Traffic Law general violations –31

Disqualified drivers — 8

Fail to obey Traffic control device — 48

Medical card violations — 70

Speeding — 5

Load securement violations — 45

Registration violations –21

Brake violations — 59

Seatbelt violations — 11

Tire/Wheel/Hub violations — 71

Size/Weight violations — 14

Suspension/Steering violations — 18

Phone violations — 17

Frame violations — 2

Federal Out of Service violations — 1

Lighting violations – 174

Negligent Driving — 2

Required Safety Equipment — 56

Trailer coupling device violations — 8

Required marking violations — 54

Log Book violations — 6

Miscellaneous violations — 114

Ill/Fatigued driver violations — 1

Suspended/Disqualified drivers — 45

Fraudulent documents/Log Books — 2

Alcohol/Drug violations — 1

Hazmat violations — 3

There will be additional enforcement/inspections conducted periodically throughout the County in 2020 utilizing allied agencies and covert vehicles.

