Anne Arundel County Police offer $10K rewards for four unsolved murders

In a press conference today, the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit reiterated that it is actively investigating four open homicides that occurred in 2019. The Anne Arundel County Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward in each case for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the murders of Robert Lee Thomas Jr., Andre Lee Garrett, Michael Lee Wise, III, and Xavier John Arthur Green.

The family of Xavier Green was unable to attend the conference today but shared the following statement:

“We, the family of Xavier Green, would first like to thank you for your sincere thoughts and prayers during this tragic time of loss and grieving. The great outpour of Love and concern is appreciated and needed more than you know.

To date, justice has not been served because no one has been willing to identify the person responsible for taking Xavier’s life. We know that someone knows the truth and wants to do the right thing. And we are praying with expectancy that you will come forward.

Our request is not just for our family but for our community and communities throughout the state of Maryland experiencing the same ongoing, unnecessary, unbearable devastation. Because, as we see, it never stops here.

Look at all the Innocent babies, children going to and coming from school, unassuming adults, some pillars in our communities, who have lost their lives, murdered in recent years. People are dying at record numbers. While we’ve all been justifiably fearful, the silence is not protecting our families. Violent crime is getting worse. Its destroying our communities and holding us all hostage.

Silence has not protected us; it isn’t working. Please consider this as you ponder the choice. We thank you in advance.

God bless you.”