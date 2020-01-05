Anne Arundel County Police investigating overnight murder in Brooklyn Park

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the murder of an adult male early this morning in the Brooklyn Park section of Anne Arundel County.

Content Continues Below

On Sunday, January 5, 2020 at approximately 1:15 a.m., the Anne Arundel County Police and Fire Departments responded to the 300 block of Audrey Avenue, Brooklyn, Maryland for a shooting. Upon arrival an adult male shooting victim was located and transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Hospital for treatment. The victim identified as Elias Armando Maldonado Garcilazo, a twenty year old male from the 300 block of Audrey Avenue, later succumbed to his injuries. An autopsy was completed on the victim in which his cause of death was a gunshot wound with the manner being homicide.

Anne Arundel County Homicide detectives responded to the scene along with the Evidence Collection Unit. Several witnesses were located and interviewed in regards to the shooting. A canvass of the area for additional witnesses and digital evidence was conducted throughout the day. Items of evidentiary value were recovered and are currently being enhanced at the Anne Arundel County Crime Lab.

This is an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB