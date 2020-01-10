Annapolis to sponsor re-entry resource fair

The City of Annapolis, in partnership with Light My Path Christian Ministries Reentry Program of First Christian Community Church Annapolis or (FCCCA), presents the City of Annapolis Re-Entry Community Resource Fair. The event will be held at the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center located at 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis MD. The event will take place on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Several community agencies, programs and vendors will be available to bring awareness of resources available to residents, including expungement, mental health and substance use resources, Census 2020, workforce development programs, and more. This event is free.

“When reentry fails, the costs for all residents are high,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said. “I am hopeful that providing re-entry resources will not only help individuals and their families, but also help our community as a whole.”

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, reintegration to the community after incarceration “intersects with many issues of health, housing, education, employment, family, faith and community well-being.”

The City of Annapolis is committed to improving outcomes for re-entry populations by providing resources and activities that aim to improve outcomes. To find out more information contact Adetola Ajayi at [email protected] or call the Mayor’s office at 410-263-7997.

