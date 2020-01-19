Annapolis Rotary Breakfast Group to spearhead “Little Free Libraries” effort across City

The Rotary Club of Annapolis Breakfast Group is spearheading the development of “Little Free Libraries” throughout the city.

The Little Free Library (LFL) project began in Hudson, Wisconsin in 2009 with Todd Bol’s plan to make books readily available to underserved communities. Bol envisioned small, weatherproof mini libraries, filled with books – strategically located where they would be most valuable to residents. He encouraged people to “take a book, return a book.”

The idea has grown into a thriving nonprofit effort with thousands of Little Free Libraries across the country. A neighborhood LFL is a fun, free way for anyone to find a new book and enjoy reading, which can be crucial for members of low-income communities with limited access to books at home.

The Rotary Breakfast Group has worked with the Mayor’s Office and Recreation & Parks officials to determine locations for the first 12 Little Free Libraries. Project chair, Rotarian Dona Rudderow Sturn, says she hopes residents, especially school-age children, will enjoy the libraries, share books, and develop a love of reading.

The project was given an initial boost with a $2,000 grant from the Rotary Club of Annapolis. Books to stock the libraries will be provided by the Rotary Club of Parole’s initiative, Books for International Goodwill (B.I.G.).

Businesses and individuals interested in supporting the project or sponsoring a Little Free Library can contact Dona Rudderow Sturn, 609-432-0402, [email protected], or Judith Miller, 202-841-3557, [email protected].

The Breakfast Group is a satellite of the Rotary Club of Annapolis. The group meets the 4th Tuesday of every month from 8-9am at Miss Shirley’s Restaurant at West Circle. Guests are welcome. For more information, see www.annapolisrotary.org or contact Frank Andracchi, 410-615-0460, [email protected].

