“Anne
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis Police searching for missing man

| January 16, 2020, 11:34 AM

Rams Head
Catarino Perez De Paz

Catalino Perez De Paz

The Annapolis Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen downtown at 1:45am on January 12th.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Catalino Perez De Paz, 35, of Annapolis was  last seen on January 12, 2020 around 1:45 a.m. on Market Space. He is a Hispanic male, 5’03” tall, and weighs approximately  130 lbs.  He was last seen wearing a black pullover and black pants.

Catalino Perez De Paz resides in the 1000 block of Cedar Ridge Court and was reported missing on January 15th by his roommate and friends who are concerned for his welfare.

Please call  the Annapolis Police Department at 410-268-4141 if you have any information.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here