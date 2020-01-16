Annapolis Police searching for missing man

The Annapolis Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen downtown at 1:45am on January 12th.

Content Continues Below

Catalino Perez De Paz, 35, of Annapolis was last seen on January 12, 2020 around 1:45 a.m. on Market Space. He is a Hispanic male, 5’03” tall, and weighs approximately 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black pullover and black pants.

Catalino Perez De Paz resides in the 1000 block of Cedar Ridge Court and was reported missing on January 15th by his roommate and friends who are concerned for his welfare.

Please call the Annapolis Police Department at 410-268-4141 if you have any information.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB