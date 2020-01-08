Annapolis Police report two separate drownings in area waterways

The Annapolis Police Department is reporting that there have been two separate drownings in area waterways in the past two days.

Content Continues Below

Admiral Heights

The first was in the City’s Admiral Heights neighborhood on January 5th. At 3:30pm, Annapolis Police Officers responded for a report of a body in the water. When officers arrived they located and recovered the body of a deceased adult female. The deceased was positively identified as 54 year old Betty Koehlerschmidt of Crownsville.

Koehlerschmidt’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the final cause and manner of death. Preliminary investigation indicates this appears to be an accidental drowning.

Eastport

The second incident was on January 6th in the City’s Eastport neighborhood. Eye On Annapolis had reported on this incident, but police have now released the name of the deceased.

At 11:22am, officers responded for a report of a possible missing adult male. When officers were on scene their investigation led them to believe the man might have fallen into the water over the weekend.

Anne Arundel County’s Dive Team responded and the body of a deceased adult male was recovered from the water.

The deceased was positively identified as 72 year old Daniel Reardon of Annapolis.

Reardon’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the final cause and manner of death. Preliminary investigation indicates this appears to be an accidental drowning.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB