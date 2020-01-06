“Herrmann
Annapolis Police investigating vandalism as a hate crime

| January 06, 2020, 09:25 AM

Photo: Facebook

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating vandalism to two parked cars as a hate crime.

Sometime between 7:30pm on Saturday January 4th and 10:30am on January 5th, two vehicles parked on Primrose Road were damaged. The vehicles were both scratched along one side and scratched with a swastika. The vehicles are not owned by the same individual.

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating this as a hate crime.

