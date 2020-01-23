Annapolis location of Brio Tuscan Grill to permanently close tomorrow

Tomorrow, January 24, 2020, will the final day for Brio Tuscan Grille in Annapolis. Brio is just the latest of a spate of area restaurants that are closing in the area.

Employees were notified yesterday of the closure and we confirmed the closure with local management earlier today. We were told that several of the underperforming locations across the country would be closing but not all locations would be closing. They were unable to say how many locations were part of the downsizing and calls to the Corporate offices were not returned.

Currently there are 56 locations across the US and there was no other word which locations would be closed.

The location in the Annapolis Towne Centre was the only location in Maryland. The management could not cite any policy on unused gift cards and any refunds.

Recently, Chuy’s, The Ebb Tide, Subway (Festival at Riva), and Subway (Park Place) have all closed.

