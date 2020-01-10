Annapolis Film Festival Presents: Human Capital this Thursday

The Annapolis Film Festival is presenting a sneak peek at Human Capital starring Peter Skarsgaard, Marisa Tomei, and Liev Schrieber on Thursday, January 16th at the Goldstein-Cunitz Film and New Media Center

in the Bowen Theater at Maryland Hall.

The screening will begin at 7:00pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 (doors open at 6:30pm). Tickets are available now and cost $15.

CASH ONLY RUSH LINE at the door

In Marc Meyers’ film Human Capital, an impulsive business deal brings together two families from across the social divide, with tragic consequences.

As perspectives shift between parents and children, a real estate agent puts his livelihood at stake with a desperate gamble, a wealthy housewife is confronted with the profound void in her life, and a teenage girl falls deeply in love for the first time. Meyers (My Friend Dahmer) provides a nuanced character study of the moral conflicts in today’s capitalistic society between sacrifice and self-preservation.

Film is written by Oscar nominated screenwriter Oren Moverman, and is based on Stephen Amidon’s critically acclaimed novel and Paolo Virzi’s award winning film.

And remember, the Annapolis Film Festival rolls into town March 26-29, 2020. Tickets and passes are available now!

