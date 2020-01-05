Annapolis City offers tips for parking as legislature returns

Mayor Gavin Buckley welcomes members of the Maryland General Assembly, their staff, and visitors back to Annapolis for the 2020 legislative session starting Wednesday, January 8th. The City and Annapolis Parking offer the following tips for convenient parking downtown.

Skip the Crowds: Visitors can avoid the city’s busiest parking locations by parking at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium lot or Park Place Garage located at One Park Place on West Street. Park Place is serviced daily by the free Circulator. The stadium lot is serviced by the State Shuttle route ($2 fare), with a regular schedule from 6:30 am to 7:00 pm, Monday through Friday. The service frequency is every 20 minutes. During the legislative period, an additional bus is added during the peak periods, from 7:00 am to 10:30 am, and 3:30 pm to 5:15 pm. Also, during the legislative session, extended shuttle service is provided on Mondays only until 10:00 pm.

Reserve Garage Parking Online: Visitors can purchase garage parking online at Noah Hillman Garage, Knighton Garage, or Gott’s Court Garage. Simply visit www.annapolisparking.com, navigate to the garage of your choice, and select “Buy Daily Parking.”

Avoid New Fines for Parking Violations: To improve pedestrian safety and parking availability, the City of Annapolis increased fines for certain parking violations in 2019, including parking at a red-lined curb or fire hydrant, parking at a metered space for more than two hours between 10 am and 7:30 pm, and parking in a space reserved for persons with disabilities.

Parking in garages and observing on-street parking regulations is the best way to avoid parking fines. For a detailed list of the new parking fine schedule, visit Annapolis Parking’s New Parking Fines page.

Invest in Monthly Parking: For guaranteed parking, visitors can purchase monthly parking passes for Gott’s Court Garage located at 25 Northwest Street. Contact Annapolis Parking at [email protected] or (443) 648-3087 for rates and details.

Ride the free Circulator: The free Circulator includes stops to benefit session visitors. The School Street-Church Circle stop near the State House complex provides faster and more convenient service back to the three garages on West Street (Gott’s Court, Knighton, and Park Place.) The State Garage stop at 19 St. John’s Street is designed to encourage visitors to take advantage of State Garage’s free public parking Monday-Friday 6 pm to 6 am and all weekend. The North Street-State Circle stop allows visitors easy access to the State House and other state government buildings. Visitors can track the Circulator’s location in real-time by downloading the “RLS Shuttle” app to their smartphone and clicking “Annapolis,” or visiting the mobile-friendly website www.annapolisparking.com/circulator-alternative-transportation/.

Park Free: Park free at on-street meters after 7:30 pm on weeknights and at Calvert Street Garage (aka State Garage) at 19 St. John’s Street Monday-Friday 6 am to 6 pm and on weekends.

Find All Parking Options Online: There are plenty of parking options available to those visiting Annapolis. Visitors can explore these options at www.AnnapolisParking.com, a mobile-friendly website featuring maps, rates, contact information, and additional details about the garages, surface lots, on-street parking, and Circulator services available to the public.

