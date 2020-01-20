“Anne
After ATM surveillance, man robbed at gunpoint

| January 20, 2020, 05:02 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an armed robbery after a Glen Burnie man was surveilled at an ATM.

On January 17, 2020 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Braden Loop for an armed robbery of a citizen.

Upon arrival officers learned that the victim was in front of his friends house in his vehicle waiting for her to come outside.

Two suspect approached his vehicle and advised they just watched him leave a nearby ATM and demanded money.  One of the suspects brandished a handgun. The victim complied with the demands and the suspects fled the area.

There were no injuries reported in this incident. Northern District Detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

