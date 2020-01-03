AAMC expands to Cape St. Claire with Anne Arundel Medical Group

Anne Arundel Medical Group (AAMG), a multi-specialty physician group that is part of Anne Arundel Medical Center, announced today the opening of its new combined primary care and physical therapy location in Cape St. Claire.

The unique, integrated model is designed to conveniently meet the needs of Cape St. Claire patients. Primary care includes preventive and screening services to patients of all ages – from babies to seniors. Through physical therapy, patients are offered a comprehensive range of services, including orthopedics, spine rehabilitation, aquatic therapy (at the Severna Park Community Center), balance and fall prevention.

The new clinic is located at 1332 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis. Morning and evening appointments are available — from 6:30 am to 8 pm Monday through Thursday and 6:30 am to 5 pm Friday — with convenient free parking. To schedule an appointment, call 443-951-4280.

