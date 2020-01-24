56 days until Spring, and 57 until the Annapolis Oyster Roast and Sock Burning

“Goodbye to winter, only deck shoes we wear! Though the socks we are burning leave a stink in the air!” So reads the poem recited each year as hundreds of Annapolitans gather around a waterfront bonfire at the Annapolis Maritime Museum to burn their socks.

At this most curious of traditions, the Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning, we celebrate the maritime culture of the Eastport community and all things Chesapeake Bay. Join us on Saturday, March 21, from noon to 4 p.m. as we welcome spring and the beginning of boating season! Tickets are on sale now.

“There is nothing more authentic and unique to Annapolis than this ritual of burning socks that started right here in Eastport,” said Alice Estrada, President/CEO of the Museum. “This beloved event brings the community together and raises funds for our important environmental education programs which serve over 12,000 students annually.”

Burn your socks my friend, the winter is done, Tis time for boating, crabbing, and fun.

The always-popular oyster shucking contest returns this year, along with electric boat tours of Back Creek. Admission to this Eastport party includes unlimited raw and roasted oysters, live music by the Eastport Oyster Boys and Naptown Brass Brand. Food trucks will be on site, and beer, wine, and select cocktails will be available for purchase.

For guests ready to revel in all things oyster, a People’s Choice ticket is a perfect fit. Just $85, it includes two drink tickets, ten food tickets and admission to a private reception featuring the competition for Best Oyster Dish. Sample offerings from the area’s best restaurants and caterers and vote for the winner! Children’s People’s Choice tickets (ages 3-12) for $35 include five food tickets, along with everything included in a General Admission ticket.

General admission tickets are just $30 per person in advance, $35 at the door (if available; this event sells out each year). Children’s general admission tickets (ages 3-12) are $15. All tickets are available for purchase online through What’s Up Tix.

Trammell Crow Company, one of the nation’s leading developers and investors in commercial real estate, is returning as this year’s title sponsor. All proceeds from the event benefit the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s award-winning education programs.

