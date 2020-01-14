“Anne
14th Annual SOUPer Bowl scheduled for February 2

| January 11, 2020, 01:37 PM

2019 SOUPer Bowl volunteers Chef Linda Vogler, executive chef and director of culinary services at the Light House; Chef Zachary Pope; Liz Fleury and Dreama Powell-Smith, BEST Culinary Training Program graduates (Courtesy Photo)

A bowl of soup in exchange for a donation from the heart. Since 2007, Heritage Baptist Church has used this idea every year to raise almost $30,000 cumulatively for the Light House Homeless Prevention Shelter in Annapolis. Using the connection between “soup” and the NFL championship game, the donation-only SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House caught community attention and launched what has become for many a treasured tradition.

Sunday, February 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Heritage Baptist (1740 Forest Drive, Annapolis) will host the 14th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House. Representatives from the Light House BEST Culinary Arts job training program will ladle soups prepared by Chef Zachary Pope. Menu soups include Chicken Noodle, Baked Potato and Chili. Guests will also enjoy salad, fresh rolls and dessert.

The public is invited and admission is free, but donations are requested to benefit the Light House. One hundred percent of the money donated that day goes directly to the Light House.

Guests are also invited to attend worship service with Pastor Scott Shelton at 10:30 a.m., prior to the SOUPer Bowl lunch at 11:30 a.m. All are encouraged to wear favorite NFL team jerseys that day, whether your team is in the big game or not.

Heritage Baptist is an affiliate congregational partner of the shelter. For more information, contact the church office at 410-263-6680, or see the church web site at www.heritagebaptistannapolis.org

