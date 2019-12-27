“Herrmann
Victim robbed after online transaction goes south in Glen Burnie

| December 27, 2019, 11:55 AM

On December 26, 2019 at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers  from the Anne Arundel Police Department responded for a robbery in the 200 block of Oak Manor Drive in Glen Burnie. The victim arranged to meet with the suspect for the purpose of conducting an e-commerce sale using the LETGO app.

During the transaction, the suspect attempted to flee with the victim’s property. The victim pursued the suspect along Oak Manor Drive at which time the suspect displayed a kitchen knife and threatened the victim. The victim retreated and the suspect fled with the victim’s property. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect has been described as a black male, early 20’s, 6’00”, thin build, wearing dark clothing.

Please remember that all police stations lobbies(Annapolis and Anne Arundel) are Transaction Safe Zones. Please use the stations as safe places to conduct internet transactions. Additionally in Annapolis, there is a designated parking spot that is monitored by video for transactions–it is painted green

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Northern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

