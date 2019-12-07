Union: Annapolis Shoppers Market to be sold to Lidl by January 2

In the continuing grocery wars in Annapolis, the union representing the employees of the Shoppers Market on Solomon’s Island Road have said that Lidl will be taking over the property by January 2, 2020.

This morning, we were contacted by a representative from Shoppers’ parent company, UNFI, and informed that 13 Shoppers locations are being sold to other companies and four locations are being closed permanently.

Lidl is in the process of developing a store across from the Bay Ridge Giant on Bay Ridge Road and as recently as November 6th, that project was still moving forward according to Chandler Ebeier, from Lidl’s Public Relations Department:

We are currently working closely with local officials on approvals for this site. I can tell you we are excited to bring Lidl’s award-winning shopping experience to customers in the Annapolis community and look forward to opening in the future. I will be sure to keep in close contact as we have more information to share in the future.

The Shoppers location is more than double the average Lidl size in the US (20,000 SF).

We have reached out to Lidl for an update; however, the owner of the property on Bay Ridge Road has said as far as they knew, things were progressing with the County and Lidl.

We will update this as we learn more.

