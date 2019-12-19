Unconscious man robbed in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating how a man was robbed near the intersection of Chinquapin Round Road and Lincoln Drive.

According to police, a man was walking in the area around 850pm on December 18, 2019 and became unconscious. The victim reported that he could not recall how he became unconscious.

He awoke several hours later to discover a bump and cut on the back of his head and his jewelry, wallet, vape device, cell phone, and wireless headphones had been stolen.

No suspect was located.

