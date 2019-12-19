Two New Year’s celebrations planned for the City of Annapolis

New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31, 2019, will be festive in the City of Annapolis. The City will host two events, an “Early New Year’s Eve” event at the Bates Athletic Complex (behind Maryland Hall) starting at 3 p.m. with fireworks at 5:30 p.m. and a City Dock celebration starting at 7 p.m. with a DJ, then live music. Mayor Buckley and his family will count down at both events. Fireworks for the downtown event will go off at midnight.

“We have a great 2020 New Year’s celebration in store for residents of the City of Annapolis!” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “I hope you come celebrate with me at either (or both) events.”

Early New Year’s Eve

At 3 p.m. at Bates Athletic Complex (Weems Whelan Field, 934 Spa Road), a family-friendly, 2020 Annapolis New Year’s Celebration begins, with Mayor Buckley counting down to fireworks at 5:30 p.m. Activities include live music by local teen bands from the Lee Priddy Music Academy, free craft making, face painting, moon bounces and an obstacle course. Annapolis Police and Fire departments will have giveaways and apparatus on display.

A free Circulator Shuttle will run to and from Early New Year’s Eve and Park Place Garage (One Park Place). The Weems Whelan Field parking lot off of Spa Road will be reserved for handicap parking only. Parking will be FREE in Park Place Garage ONLY from 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, until Wednesday, January 1, at 2 a.m. Standard rates will apply at the other three city-owned garages – Hillman located off Main Street, Gotts located on Northwest and Calvert streets, and Knighton off of West Street.

City Dock New Year’s Eve

The City Dock New Year’s Eve celebration will begin around 7 p.m. The evening will be filled with music at Susan Campbell Park with WNAV broadcasting starting at 8 p.m. and hosting a kids’ dance party, followed by the fun, high energy dance band, Radio City, from 9 p.m. to midnight. At midnight, Mayor Buckley will lead the countdown to the New Year 2020 and the fireworks grand finale.

The FREE Circulator shuttle will run the downtown route until 2 a.m. (see note below to track the Circulator on your smartphone).

Parking Hints for Both Events

ONLINE PREPAY: Visitors can reserve parking online at City garages (Noah Hillman, Gotts Court, and Knighton). Visit annapolisparking.com, navigate to the garage of your choice, and select “Buy Daily Parking.”

CIRCULATOR APP: Download a free app that enables you to track the Circulator’s location in real-time and get estimated arrival times for upcoming stops. The mobile app is available in both iOS and Android app stores at no charge. Simply download the app named “RLS Shuttle” and select “Annapolis Circulator” to start tracking the shuttle.

EASTPORT PARKING: Inbound Chesapeake Avenue will have restricted parking. Severn Avenue will have parking restrictions on both sides. Please pay attention to posted parking notices.

Additional Notes:

No shuttle service will be offered to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

A warming bus will be stationed at Market House beginning at 6 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

There will not be any parking restrictions specifically related to New Year’s Eve. However, please be sure to adhere to all residential parking signs to avoid tickets, fines, or towing. Also remember, the free, three-hour parking is only for three hours.

Because of the anticipated crowded conditions, boaters are urged to select preferred viewing-area anchorage early and are also warned to avoid the 1,000-foot safety zone around the fireworks barge. The 1,000-foot safety zone covers all of Spa Creek from Susan Campbell Park to the Chart House. You will not be able to transit that entire portion of Spa Creek from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Please note: Immediately after the fireworks, the barge will be underway to clear the harbor. All boaters must follow the instructions of safety and law enforcement officials including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, Annapolis Police, the Annapolis Fire Department, Annapolis Harbormaster and others.

Remember, City events are alcohol-free events. If you would like to celebrate with alcohol, please visit one of our wonderful local bars, restaurants or hotels. If you are attending New Year’s Eve celebrations anywhere in the area, please drink responsibly and utilize designated drivers, taxi service or ride-sharing.

Happy New Year 2020!

