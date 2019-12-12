“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Ravens
“Nationals October 2019

Two critically injured in afternoon Ritchie Highway crash in Arnold

| December 12, 2019, 09:54 AM

Rams Head

Yesterday afternoon, December 11, 2019, shortly before noon, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1400 block of Ritchie Highway in Arnold.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

When they arrived, crews found a 4-door Honda had run off southbound Ritchie Highway into a group of trees just prior to the Joyce Lane intersection. No witnesses to the accident were on the scene to provide any information.

Both occupants of the vehicle were trapped until extricated by firefighters in about 10 minutes.

The driver, a male estimated to be in his 20s, sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. His passenger, an 18-year old female, was transported to Shock Trauma by ambulance.  While critical, her injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here