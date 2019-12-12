Two critically injured in afternoon Ritchie Highway crash in Arnold

Yesterday afternoon, December 11, 2019, shortly before noon, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1400 block of Ritchie Highway in Arnold.

When they arrived, crews found a 4-door Honda had run off southbound Ritchie Highway into a group of trees just prior to the Joyce Lane intersection. No witnesses to the accident were on the scene to provide any information.

Both occupants of the vehicle were trapped until extricated by firefighters in about 10 minutes.

The driver, a male estimated to be in his 20s, sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. His passenger, an 18-year old female, was transported to Shock Trauma by ambulance. While critical, her injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

