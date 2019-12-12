“Herrmann
Two believed to have been shot in HACA’s Robinwood neighborhood

| December 12, 2019, 06:57 AM

On December 11th at 7:47 p.m. officers in another neighborhood heard shots being fired from what they thought was the 1300 or 1400 block of Tyler Avenue.

As officers responded, police dispatch received several calls reporting shots heard in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue.

Officers arrived and located three vehicles and a home that were struck by bullets.

At 8:27 p.m. police dispatch received notification of two victims struck by gunfire at Anne Arundel Medical Center. The victims, an adult female and an adult male, have non-life threatening injuries.

Officers believe the victims may have been in the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue when they were struck.

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

