Thief threatens Eastport resident with gun after stealing cell phones from car

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred on Sunday, December 22, 2019 just before 1:00am.

Police say that a man spotted an unknown suspect in his car in the 1000 bloc of Wells Avenue in the Eastport section of the city. The owner of the vehicle confronted the suspect who pulled a gun and pointed it at the victim.

The suspect fled the area and the victim called police.

Officers responded, but did not locate the suspect. The victim reported two cell phones were stolen from the vehicle.

