The Graduate Hotel officially opens in Annapolis

The Graduate Annapolis officially opened its doors on October 11, 2019. The 215-room hotel is located in the heart of the Annapolis Arts District, a short walk from the Chesapeake Bay and nearby United States Naval Academy and St. John’s College. The hotel will feature Poindexter, Graduate Hotels’ signature café concept; and Camp Severn Shore, a coastal inspired full-service restaurant.

“We are thrilled to open Graduate Annapolis and bring our hospitality, design and placemaking experience to a community rich in so much history and tradition,” said Kristyn Parker, General Manager of Graduate Annapolis. “The hotel speaks specifically to Annapolis’ geographic beauty and inspiring past, and we look forward to welcoming guests, students and locals alike.”

Upon entering the hotel, visitors will see an art installation at the front desk, which features maritime signal flags spelling out the message “We are all students.” Sailing knot wallpaper encompasses the lobby ceiling and walls, while braised wood columns with brass banding resemble traditional wooden ship barrels.

Beyond the lobby, a four-story interior atrium features carpet depicting the historic Bancroft Hall rotunda and hundreds of nautical vintage art reproductions.

Guest room decor takes on the identity of the nearby Chesapeake Bay with madras plaid headboards and striped wallpaper in red, blue and green hues inspired by Maryland Blue Crabs. Nods to Naval Academy traditions are found throughout, with illustrations referencing the annual Herndon Monument Climb and a custom lamp depicting Navy mascot Bill the Goat. School pride is amplified with Navy gold curtains and bedside tables that pay homage to military life. Vintage sailboat paintings are complemented with art referencing classic Navy terminology.

Graduate Annapolis is home to two dining options: Camp Severn Shore and Poindexter. Positioned next to the hotel lobby (in the former BAROAK location) is Camp Severn Shore, a restaurant serving a seafood-forward menu with small plates featuring American classics and nautical-inspired cocktails. Serving lunch and dinner daily, Camp Severn Shore will offer indoor and outdoor seating and vintage maritime decor complete with Chesapeake inspired design details.

The lobby café, Poindexter, will serve coffee roasted from acclaimed Coffee Manufactory, as well as breakfast sandwiches and local pastries in the morning.

With 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space, the hotel additionally offers a variety of distinct settings to host groups of up to 500 guests.

