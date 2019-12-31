The Eye On Annapolis Top Ten Stories of 2019

As each of the past ten years has come to a close, I find myself remembering certain stories. This year is no different. What is different is that I decided to compare mine, with yours.

This year was a banner year for Eye On Annapolis with just shy of 2 million unique visitors coming to read their news, check our opinion, or find an event to attend.

And our heartfelt thanks go to the great folks that advertise with us and those that come to us every day for their information!

With all that said, let’s get to the Top Ten Stories of 2019:

10 — Look if you dare — The 2019 12th Annual Santa Speedo Run (Photos)

9 — REAL ID UPDATE: Maryland to start recalling 66,000 non-compliant driver’s licenses in June

8 — Chuy’s at Festival at Riva closes doors

7 — Police raid Maryland Avenue apartment, Annapolis man hit with drug charges

6 — 5 children killed in early morning Bowie crash

5 — UPDATED: Car crashes through Davidsonville Country Market

4 — 2 years of significant delays coming to the Bay Bridge this fall

3 — Hogan announces $9M in tax credits for student loan debt relief

2 — Wegmans pulls out of Annapolis, blames County

and the Number 1 story of 2019……

Osaka Grill and Supreme Buffet in Crofton subject of ICE investigation

And there you have it! The top ten news stories of 2019. What does 2020 hold? That is anyone’s guess!

But if I had a crystal ball, here are 12 things I think might happen in 2020:

There will be a serious challenger to Mayor Buckley of Annapolis as he enters his final year of his first term. Several of County Executive Pittman’s well-meaning initiatives will fall considerably short of expectations. The elected school Board and citizens will begin to hold AACPS accountable. Superintendent Arlotto’s position may be in jeopardy as a result of the death of Bowen Levy. President Trump will win re-election unless a smoking gun emerges in the impeachment trial or the Democrats find a superstar to put up a viable challenge. There may be a resignation on the County Council. The US Naval Academy may see a significant scandal. Professor Bruce Fleming will have his appeal upheld and the Naval Academy will be ordered to allow him back in the classroom in a teaching position. The gun control advocacy fight will get very heated and in the end, the State legislature will punt. Recreational marijuana use will stall in the upcoming session. Annapolis will pass the short term rental legislation which will divide the residents and place the Mayor and several Alderpersons re-election in jeopardy. The Eastport Post Office will still be horrible.

OK enough crystal balling for the day. We’ll have to check back and see how I fared this time next year! What do you think? Send me a tweet or an email with some of your predictions!

