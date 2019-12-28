Summit School to host 3rd Annual Designer Purse Bingo

The Summit School will host its 3rd Annual Designer Purse Bingo, presented by CovingtonAlsina**, on Friday, February 7th, 2020 at the Annapolis Elks Lodge #622, 2 Pythian Dr., Edgewater, MD.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Summit School.

Doors open at 5:30pm, bingo games start at 7pm sharp. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door, and include 15 games of bingo. Extra bingo game packets, special game cards and raffle tickets will be sold separately. Plus, there will be a brand new, authentic Louis Vuitton as a “special game“ prize. Door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Outside food will not be permitted.

A great night of fun featuring thousands of dollars worth of authentic designer purses & accessories from Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Doone & Bourke and many more!

All purses are guaranteed new and authentic.

Treat yourself to a fabulous girls’ night out (guys are welcome too!). Seating is limited, so purchase your tickets early! We sold out last year. To purchase tickets click HERE or visit www.thesummitschool.org. For more information, contact Meghan Butterworth at 410.798.0005, ext .142 or [email protected].

