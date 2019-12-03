Spend some time in Washington DC and Arlington, both are rich with historical monuments

If you have always wanted to visit Washington, DC, but haven’t had a chance to get there yet, now would be the perfect opportunity. It might seem a little counterintuitive, since Washington is such a walkable city and it’s, well, wintertime outside. But with bright lights and decorations making the city festive, it’s actually so cheerful and fun. Plus, if you’ve ever visited in the summer, you know how hot and humid it can get. As long as you’re well-prepared, winter is the best time of year to visit DC.

It’s time to leave everything else behind and take a tour of the historical sites of Washington, DC, which would be a great learning experience as well as a relaxing getaway. You and your family deserve a good vacation after all the work you do every day.

Numerous Tourists Visit Washington DC’s National Mall Each Year

The National Mall provides a dignified, symbolic, and monumental setting for museums, national memorials, and governmental structures. The site gets more visitors each year than the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and Yellowstone National Parks combined. In fact, every year, over 25 million people visit the National Mall.

Why Washington DC Is So Popular With Tourists

For nine straight years, the capital city has welcomed more visitors touring Washington, DC than the year before. This year-over-year growth may be partly due to the ‘Discover the Real DC campaign’ that recently began, but it also comes from people wanting to see the sites that play a big role in the history behind the capital of the United States, such as:

The White House

The Washington Monument

The Lincoln Memorial

The Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial

Vietnam Veterans Memorial

US Marine Corps War Memorial

Korean War Veterans Memorial

See What Everyone Is Talking About; Take the “Monuments by Moonlight Tour”

Now you can see the sites in DC in a whole different light by taking the “Monuments by Moonlight Night Tour.” As soon as the sun goes down, the tour will take you through some of the magnificent and historical sites of Washington, DC, where you will learn a lot about the famous structures and monuments of the city.

Roll down the city streets aboard an all-weather touring trolley fully equipped with stadium seating for your comfort and enjoyment. Enjoy a moonlit night of panoramic scenic views for two and a half hours while traveling from one monumental site to another, completely narrated by a licensed tour guide, so you will know exactly what you are viewing at all times.

The tour includes stops at many locations, such as the Lincoln Memorial, the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial, US Marine Corps War Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, and Vietnam Veterans Memorial, all with a 100% satisfaction guaranteed.

Find a Hotel To Make Your Trip Excellent

If you find yourself looking to overnight in DC, look no further than Arlington, VA. Many great options put you just a few minutes away from all of Washington, DC’s sights and attractions and the prices tend to be lower than in the District. The Hyatt Place Arlington/Courthouse Plaza has spacious rooms available where you can relax after a long day of touring, with free Wi-Fi and a daily breakfast buffet. Courtyard by Marriott Arlington is a budget-minded hotel that offers guests a nice experience. When you stay in Arlington, you can easily explore nearby landmarks such as the US Marine Corps War Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, which was built right after the civil war.

Everyone should take some time out of their busy lives to visit the US capital and be a tourist in our own backyard. There is so much to see and learn about our history in Washington, DC. Take the whole family along, but be sure and plan ahead by setting up a Monuments by Moonlight Tour.

