SHA warns of potential for challenging morning commute

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is closely monitoring a storm forecast to bring cold temperatures and precipitation throughout most of Maryland later tonight into Wednesday morning.

MDOT SHA winter storm managers are tracking the storm and will deploy resources as needed later tonight and throughout the morning tomorrow. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and adjust travel plans, especially in the early morning hours tomorrow before sunrise. Drivers should exercise extreme caution, especially on ramps, bridges and overpasses, which freeze first.

Pavement temperatures are expected to rise to the upper-30’s to low-40’s as the storm moves out later Wednesday morning. For motorists who travel, “Take It Slow on Ice and Snow,” and remember that speed limits are set for ideal (dry) conditions.

Customers are encouraged to view the Statewide Transportation Operations Resources Map (STORM) web application. They can track MDOT SHA winter operations in real-time with a 30-minute history. For access to MDOT SHA winter fact sheets and other valuable information, click here.

Motorists are urged to monitor the weather conditions as forecasts often change throughout the day, and visit md511.maryland.gov for real-time travel alerts and conditions. Follow MDOT SHA on Twitter @MDSHA and “like” them on Facebook.

