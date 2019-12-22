SHA offers tips for surviving holiday traffic woes

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is gearing up to keep lanes open so holiday travelers can get to their destinations quickly and safely. MDOT SHA will suspend non-emergency lane closures from 5 a.m. on Dec. 24 until 10 p.m. Dec. 27 and again from 5 a.m. Dec. 31 until 10 p.m. January 2. Extra highway crews will patrol in key getaway areas to help keep lanes open in case of disabled vehicles, crashes or debris removal.

Content Continues Below

Additionally, MDOT SHA is urging motorists to inspect their vehicles carefully before hitting the highway. Mechanical breakdowns on high-speed roads are extremely dangerous and can be deadly. Check tires for proper traction and pressure and look for damage. Check belts and hoses for excess wear and replace coolant hoses if there is a leak.

A quick inspection of the vehicle can help reduce the likelihood of a breakdown and will help MDOT SHA keeps lanes free and clear. Should your car experience a mechanical breakdown, pull as far off the roadway as possible and don’t exit the vehicle. Drivers should dial #77 or 911.

If traveling, motorists should take the following precautions:

Buckle up! It’s the law. All seats, all the time – yes, even the backseat;

Don’t drive after drinking. Designate a sober driver;

Park the cell phone and mobile device and pay close attention to the road ahead;

Get plenty of rest before hitting the road; and

Travel at the posted speed limit.

MDOT SHA offers real-time travel conditions and access to live traffic cameras at md511.maryland.gov. In cases of inclement weather, the web app STORM (Statewide Transportation Operations Response Map) is available to help citizens track brine and plow trucks. To view construction projects statewide, please visit Road Ready.

Click link for digital audio – bit.ly/35OEYLG.



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB